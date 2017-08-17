Atlanta Municipal Court closed due to power outage

The Municipal Court of Atlanta will be closed for the remainder of the day due to a power outage caused by a traffic accident. Power lines were knocked down on Whitehall Street SW.

Due to a power outage, the #AtlantaMunicipalCourt will be closed for the remainder of the day. — ATL Municipal Court (@ATLCourt) August 17, 2017

The power outage is affecting the Government Center area, which includes the ATL311 Customer Service Center, the City of Atlanta Wellness Center, the Government Center parking deck and the City Plaza parking deck.

ATL311 Customer Service Center is expected to resume operations by 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

If your court date was affected by today’s closure, please email CourtDate@atlantaga.gov. Check Court.atlantaga.gov and @AtlantaMunicipalCourt for additional updates.

Georgia Power is working to restore service to the area as soon as possible.

