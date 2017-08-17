Multiple people injured in I-75 crash near Langford Parkway - CBS46 News

Multiple people injured in I-75 crash near Langford Parkway

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Atlanta Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a two car accident on I-75 northbound near Langford Parkway.

Officials say multiple people are in critical condition and there is at least one entrapment.

Three lanes are blocked at this time.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

