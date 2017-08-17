Multiple people injured in I-75 crash near Langford Parkway

Atlanta Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a two car accident on I-75 northbound near Langford Parkway.More >
The Johns Creek Police Department is searching for a man accused of following two young girls home from school and then exposing himself to them at their front door.More >
Graduating seniors at accredited Georgia schools will now be guaranteed a spot at the Georgia Institute of Technology for 2018.More >
Two separate crashes along I-285 in Fulton County, one involving a fatality, backed up traffic for miles in each direction on Thursday but the scenes have been cleared.More >
It's always dangerous when police officers stand in the middle of the road directing traffic, but a metro Atlanta woman has invented a product that hopes to help keep those officers safe.More >
Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.More >
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a report of a 21-year-old man unaccounted for in the Chattahoochee River at Settles Bridge Park Wednesday evening.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
