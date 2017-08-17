Multiple people injured in I-75 crash near Langford Parkway

Atlanta Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a two car accident on I-75 northbound near Langford Parkway.

I-75 NB, 2 car accident w/ entrapment and injuries. Multiple patients are critical. 3 inside lanes blocked. @ATLFireRescue on scene. pic.twitter.com/r3AB7CGbNk — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) August 17, 2017

Officials say multiple people are in critical condition and there is at least one entrapment.

Three lanes are blocked at this time.

