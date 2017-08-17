Mayor Reed, other city officials celebrate groundbreaking of Proctor Creek Greenway

Mayor Kasim Reed broke ground on an $11.5 million bike and pedestrian trail, Thursday.

Proctor Creek Greenway will span from Maddox Park to the Chattahoochee River.

“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony is yet another example of our dedication to revitalize the communities close to Proctor Creek,” said Mayor Reed. “My Administration is committed to enhancing quality of life by creating and expanding greenspace which will allow all City of Atlanta residents to be in walking distance of a park. The mobilization of this natural asset will get us closer to this goal and serve as a catalyst for growth and economic opportunity for years to come.”

The completed Proctor Creek Greenway will feature 50 acres of linear park and 400 acres of greenspace, and will offer connectivity to the Bankhead MARTA Station and the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail.

The initial phase of Proctor Creek will cost approximately $4 million, and the Mayor’s Office of Resilience, Department of Watershed Management, PATH Foundation and the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. will help fund the project.

