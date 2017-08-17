Woman found inside home with head injury dies at hospital

Joya Chester, 45, was found at a residence on White City Road August 3. She died on August 11 at Grady Memorial Hospital.More >
Atlanta Police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery that took place at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway, August 8.More >
A suspect is in custody following a house fire in southwest Atlanta Monday. The fire occurred at the corner of Cascade Avenue SW and Rogers Avenue SW.More >
One person is in custody after a long standoff at the Southside Inn on Old Dixie Highway in Jonesboro.More >
Two teenagers accused of killing a Georgia man outside an Alabama grocery store have been charged with capital murder.More >
People are getting ready for the eclipse on Monday. But they aren't so sure wild animals are ready.More >
Atlanta Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a two car accident on I-75 northbound near Langford Parkway.More >
The Johns Creek Police Department is searching for a man accused of following two young girls home from school and then exposing himself to them at their front door.More >
Graduating seniors at accredited Georgia schools will now be guaranteed a spot at the Georgia Institute of Technology for 2018.More >
Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.More >
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a report of a 21-year-old man unaccounted for in the Chattahoochee River at Settles Bridge Park Wednesday evening.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
