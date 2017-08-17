Woman found inside home with head injury dies at hospital

A woman found with a critical head injury inside a home in College Park died at the hospital.

Joya Chester, 45, was found at a residence on White City Road August 3. She later died on August 11 at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police say Chester met with a suspect inside the home.

The possible suspect was seen driving a light blue two door coupe Mercedes Benz. He is described as a heavy set black male, 6'1 in height with medium twists and a small goatee. He is known to frequent the area of Roosevelt Highway and White City Road.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Chester should contact Crime Stoppers or the Fulton County Police Department.

