Lyft makes it easier for Atlantans to view the Eclipse

On Monday, August 21, Lyft is helping locals travel to prime viewing spots for the rare total solar eclipse (as well as the city’s two Eclipse de Luna restaurants) with a special discount.

For those traveling to and from one of 12 locations between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day, Lyft is offering a 21 percent discount on rides (max savings of $5 per ride). To redeem the offer, click here or enter code ECLIPSEATL in the Lyft App.

Pick-Up and Drop-Off Locations

Eclipse de Luna-Buckhead

Eclipse de Luna-Dunwoody

Fernbank Museum

Fernbank Science Center

Georgia Tech Observatory

Children's Museum of Atlanta

Chattahoochee Nature Center

Dunwoody Nature Center

Georgia State University

Ponce City Market Skyline Park

Tellus Science Museum

Woodruff Park

