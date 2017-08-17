Lyft makes it easier for Atlantans to view the Eclipse - CBS46 News

Lyft makes it easier for Atlantans to view the Eclipse

By Chris Price, Digital Content Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

On Monday, August 21, Lyft is helping locals travel to prime viewing spots for the rare total solar eclipse (as well as the city’s two Eclipse de Luna restaurants) with a special discount.

For those traveling to and from one of 12 locations between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day, Lyft is offering a 21 percent discount on rides (max savings of $5 per ride). To redeem the offer, click here or enter code ECLIPSEATL in the Lyft App.

Pick-Up and Drop-Off Locations

  •        Eclipse de Luna-Buckhead
  •        Eclipse de Luna-Dunwoody
  •        Fernbank Museum
  •        Fernbank Science Center
  •        Georgia Tech Observatory
  •        Children's Museum of Atlanta
  •        Chattahoochee Nature Center
  •        Dunwoody Nature Center
  •        Georgia State University
  •        Ponce City Market Skyline Park
  •        Tellus Science Museum
  •        Woodruff Park

