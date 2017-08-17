Deputy Secretary announces $390K in Tribal Preservation Grants

U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt with the National Park Service today announced the distribution of $368,684 in historic preservation grants to Alabama as well as $23,379 for historic preservation grants to a Tribal Historic Preservation Office in the state.

This funding, part of $25.5 million going to states and tribes across the country today, represents a total of $58 million that the National Park Service has invested in the preservation efforts to every U.S. state, the District of Columbia, the U.S. territories, and partnering nations this year.



"These grants highlight the Department’s and the National Park Service’s commitment to preserving U.S. and tribal history and heritage,” Deputy Secretary Bernhardt said. “Through valuable partnerships,we are able to help communities and tribes protect the diverse historic places, culture, and traditions unique to our country for future generations."



Administered by the National Park Service, these funds are appropriated annually by Congress from the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF). The HPF funds preservation programs at State Historic Preservation Offices and ensures local involvement by passing 10% of state funding through competitive subgrants to Certified Local Governments. All funding to the states and the District of Columbia requires a 40% non-federal match, which leverages state, local, and private dollars to do even more with the federal HPF investment. Tribal grants do not require a match, although all tribes supplement their funding to accomplish their Tribal Preservation Office mission.



Since its inception in 1977, the HPF has provided more than $1.2 billion in historic preservation grants to states, tribes, local governments, and non-profit organizations. Funded at $80 million in 2017, the HPF is supported by Outer Continental Shelf oil lease revenues rather than tax dollars.



The Tribal Historic Preservation Office in Alabama receiving funds is the Poarch Band of Creek Indians ($23,379).



For more information about the National Park Service historic preservation programs and grants, please visit www.nps.gov/stlpg/

