The eclipse and wild animal behavior changes

People are getting ready for the eclipse on Monday. But they aren't so sure wild animals are ready.

"You might see a few bats or something get a little confused but they will go back in when the sun comes out," eclipse watcher Mark Anello said.

In fact many animals may change their normal behavior during the eclipse.

"I don't hear them call much maybe they are getting ready for the eclipse," AWARE Wildlife Center Executive Director Scott Lange said.

CBS46 reporter Vince Sims went to the AWARE Wildlife Center in Lithonia to talk animal behavior with Lange.

"There are many species that their cycles are very connected to the sun, night and day," Lange said.

Because of that connection Lange says many animals could act differently during an eclipse.

"Birds especially will change their calls or stop calling if they are sort of day time species or start calling if they're nighttime species," Lange said.

"Livestock will react as if it's nighttime and depending on the animal if that means laying down and getting ready to go to sleep," Lang said.

Of course there are animals that are most active at night like owls.

"They're also some of the most vocal so when you hear them in your backyard they are going 'who cooks for you, who cooks for you, woo hoo hoo hooooo'," Lange said.

They might start making those calls during the eclipse instead of at night.

"I think actually there is a pretty good chance with the darkening skies of the eclipse we might hear these guys get active in the middle of the day," Lange said.

