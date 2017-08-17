Richards Middle School closed Friday due to power outage

Richards Middle School in Gwinnett will be closed for students on Friday, August 18 due to a power outage affecting part of the building.

Here is the statement that the director of communications for Gwinnett County Public Schools released:

School staff should report at their regular time. This is the only school affected by this closure. All other Gwinnett schools will operate on their regular schedules. Again, due to a power outage affecting a portion of the school, Richards Middle School will be closed for students on Friday, August 18. --Sloan Roach

Richards Middle School was the only building affected, and the nearby Cedar Hill Elementary will continue with normal school hours.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.