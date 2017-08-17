DeKalb County residents complain about 'drug dealer attracting' abandoned house

The tax commissioner’s office said that DeKalb County purchased the tax deed to the property seven years ago and the person they’re trying to collect taxes from has since died.

“There’s no reason for it to be there like that. I wake up every day hoping that something will happen,” neighbor Cory Dixon said.

She said the owner of the vacant property is negligent and the rundown conditions attract drug dealers.

A stroll down Longleaf Drive in Decatur is not as pleasant as you may think.

Jane del Monte lives next door to one of the worst eyesores in DeKalb County.

“There are snakes and rats in there,” del Monte said.

"It’s like living in a third world country,” del Monte said.

She said tax records show that DeKalb County owns the property, but county officials disagree and say they don’t have the title or mortgage deed.

“If any of the other owners had their grass in that condition," she said, "they’d be fined immediately.”

She wasn't the only one in the neighborhood with complaints.

In response, our CBS46 news team challenged county officials about this situation.

A spokesperson for the CEO’s office said the county only has a lien against the property for taxes. So if they don’t own it, neighbors want to know why county workers have been on the property to maintain it in the past.

“It appears that the county has no shame, del Monte said.

After further investigation, the tax commissioner’s office said that DeKalb County purchased the tax deed to the property seven years ago and the person they’re trying to collect taxes from has since died.

“The county refuses to take any kind of responsibility. They try to pass the buck,” del Monte said.

County officials told CBS46 they have a court date October 17, 2017 to seek a court order to demolish the property.

