DeKalb County residents complain about 'drug dealer attracting' abandoned house

A stroll down Longleaf Drive in Decatur is not as pleasant as you might think. One home in the neighborhood is a rundown eyesore and homeowners say tax records show it's owned by the county.More >
Students at Stoneview Elementary School have been relocated while repairs are being made to the school's heating and cooling system.More >
Police in DeKalb County are looking for two men accused of stealing credit cards out of a vehicle and using them to purchase hundreds of dollars worth of snack foods from an area Sam's Club location.More >
As many as five students were pepper sprayed during a fight at a DeKalb County school on Wednesday.More >
Brookhaven residents, have you gotten your glasses for the solar eclipse?More >
Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.More >
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a report of a 21-year-old man unaccounted for in the Chattahoochee River at Settles Bridge Park Wednesday evening.More >