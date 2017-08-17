Balloon technology brings relief to sinusitis sufferers

If you suffer from frequent sinus infections, a tiny balloon may bring an end to your suffering. Balloon technology is now being used to treat chronic sinusitis. CBS46 watched the procedure in action Thursday afternoon.

“I am excited to do it and see the improvements that I could potentially have,” shared patient Mark Christian Davis. Davis, like millions of people in the United States, has spent years trapped in a miserable cycle of sinus infections.

“Twice sometimes a little more a year… I have had allergies my entire life,” Davis explained.

Drugs failed to make much of a difference for Davis and he doesn’t want to go under the knife for sinus surgery so he opted for an alternative procedure at the Ear Nose and Throat Institute in Buckhead: balloon sinuplasty.

“Chronic sinusitis is a result of the sinus drainage pathway closing and what we do is dilate that with a small balloon… the balloon is a tool to dilate a hole that has been closed,” Dr. Daniel Carothers told CBS46.

Dr. Carothers performed the minimally invasive procedure on Davis right in his office. The procedure uses a catheter and tiny "sinus balloon" device to open sinus pathways. The entire procedure takes under an hour.

“Seemed quick… not painful at all,” Davis said after the procedure.

“It is becoming first line therapy,” Dr. Carothers contended. Carothers added the procedure reduces subsequent sinus infections by more than 75 percent which Davis says would be life changing.

“Hopefully it is going to be one of the better decisions I’ve made,” Davis said.

