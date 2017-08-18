Inmate escapes Georgia work detail

An inmate from the Burruss Correctional Training Center has walked away from a work detail in Georgia.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections' social media posts, 19-year-old Keyshawn Cobb escaped at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center's Firearms Training Complex in Forsyth.

On Twitter, the department said Cobb fled from a kitchen detail.

The Telegraph reports a statewide lookout is in effect for the inmate who was being housed in the Monroe County prison that is on the campus of the training center near Interstate 75.

Cobb was serving time for a burglary conviction. People are urged, according to the social media posts, to call 911 if he's spotted.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.