Mayor Reed, mayoral candidates sound off on Confederate monument debate

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and other candidates vying to replace him in November have offered their opinions on removing Confederate monuments in Atlanta.

Mayor Reed outlined his plan of attack on Thursday.

"Over the next 60 days we're going to take a thoughtful approach to any Confederate-themed monuments or street namings within the city limits," said Reed. "We're going to take a thoughtful approach about what's right for Atlanta."

When asked what he would do if a group similar to the white nationalists that gathered in Charlottesville planned to organize in Atlanta, the mayor would not say if they were welcome or not. Instead, he says those groups would have to follow city laws and ordinances.

Candidates running to succeed Mayor Reed also weighed in on the debate. Peter Aman says any symbol of slavery in Atlanta must be removed.

"I am proud to call for the renaming of Confederate Avenue and the removal and placement in museums and historical study of any pro-Confederate monuments or statues," said Aman.

Aman says the cornerstone of the Confederacy was immortalized in a speech by its vice-president Alexander Stephens who called it a "moral truth that blacks were inferior to whites" and that "slavery was the natural order".

"For many people the symbols do matter and have an effect on their behavior and the environment whether they feel happy or depressed or threatened so I think symbols matter," continued Aman. He says the issue with the Confederate statues and symbols has become much more urgent since the violence in Charlottesville.

Fellow candidate Caesar Mitchell agrees but advocates a reasoned approach.

"Regardless of race, when we do not stand up to fear and hatred like we are seeing today we are destined to repeat history," said Mitchell. "We've got to find a path or pathway to reconciliation that path cannot be a mob being replaced by another mob so we have to be very careful."

There are 174 publicly-supported spaces across the state dedicated to the Confederacy. Others in metro Atlanta include:

Confederate Memorial Carving at Stone Mountain Park

The Obelisk at Oakland Cemetery

The Peace Monument in Piedmont Park

The John Brown statue at the State Capitol

Confederate Brigadier General Alfred Iverson Jr. Monument

Eternal Flame of the Confederacy Monument in Atlanta

The Confederate Memorial in McDonough

Nathan Bedford Forrest Monument, Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Rome

Any decision made by the mayor would have to be approved by the state legislature. Georgia law prohibits the removal or relocation of such statues. That law was passed in 2001 at a time when Georgia lawmakers agreed to remove the Confederate emblem from its state flag.

The decision to remove any monuments would not have the backing of President Donald Trump. Trump tweeted his defense of monuments to Confederate icons saying rising efforts to remove them is an attack on America's "history and culture."

Mayor Reed responded to the comments made by President Trump, saying "I thought that it was one of the most sad days of many sad days in a presidency that's disastrous for our country."

