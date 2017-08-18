Legend Hank Aaron talks race relations during event at CAU

Major League Baseball Hall-of-Famer Hank Aaron shared his experiences of growing up in the segregated South during an event at Clark Atlanta University on Thursday.

The event was held in his honor and Aaron talked about his upbringing in Alabama and his time playing in the Negro Leagues before he went on to stardom in the major leagues. He also touched on the violence in Charlottesville.

Aaron reflected on growing up in the South during when Jim Crow laws were the order of the day during a question and answer session and said he only dreamed about playing major league baseball.

"I knew we were dealing with a segregated society not only in baseball but in every phase of life," said Aaron. "You know you dream about things like that and in my case it was merely a dream because there were no black players in the league."

An exhibit at Clark Atlanta called "America's Pastime" tells the story about the Negro Leagues, which operated during segregation and African-Americans were allowed to play in MLB.

Aaron went on to live his dream of playing in the big leagues, becoming a star for the Milwaukee and then Atlanta Braves. He also had to deal with a wave of racism as he challenged one of baseball's all-time records. He received several racially-charged letters and pictures in the mail in his pursuit to break the all-time home run record held by baseball immortal, Babe Ruth.

CBS46 asked Aaron about the progress the country has made and his reaction to the deadly attacks in Charlottesville when a man drove his car into a crowd of anti-racist protesters.

"It's sad. It makes you feel sad and it makes you kind of wonder how far we have gone and how far we have still have to go," Aaron told CBS46 News.

The event at Clark Atlanta is part of the annual Hank Aaron Heritage Weekend held at the university. The event is free and open to the public.

