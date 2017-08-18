Man and woman wanted on robbery, other charges in police custody

A man and woman wanted on robbery and other charges in Butts County are in custody after being arrested on Thursday.

Tiffany Jean Washington and Kenneth Andrew Faulkner were arrested near the Little Towaliga River in Monroe County.

The Butts County Sheriff's Office received several tips that led to the duo's arrest. Methamphetamine and marijuana was also found on both suspects when they were found.

Both suspects are facing charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Faulkner faces additional charges of aggravated assault and battery. Both are also expected to face additional drug charges.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.