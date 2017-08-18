Several arrested in "largest law enforcement operation in Monroe, Walton County history"

Several law enforcement agencies came together and several people have been arrested in what Monroe Public Safety Director Keith Glass is calling "the largest law enforcement operation in Monroe and Walton County history".

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia, 25 Walton County residents have been charged with several drug related charges and 22 of those are in custody.

A two year investigation led to the arrests of the suspects, accused of conspiring to distribute guns, crack-cocaine, Alprazolam pills and marijuana over a four year period in the city of Monroe.

Several departments assisted in the operation including the FBI, Monroe Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Walton County, Barrow County and Gwinnett County Sheriffs’ Offices, the U. S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Georgia State Patrol , Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Athens-Clarke County and Norcross Police Departments and the investigators from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

The following people have been taken into custody in connection to the case:

Anthony J. Johnson, 39 : drug conspiracy and distribution charges involving firearms and drugs

: drug conspiracy and distribution charges involving firearms and drugs Anthony L. Smith, 51 : drug conspiracy and distribution charges involving firearms and drugs

: drug conspiracy and distribution charges involving firearms and drugs Emmanuel B. Smith, 31 : drug conspiracy and distribution charges involving firearms and drugs

: drug conspiracy and distribution charges involving firearms and drugs Lachievious Smith, 29 : drug conspiracy and distribution charges involving firearms and drugs

: drug conspiracy and distribution charges involving firearms and drugs Kristy Davis-Smith, 30 : drug conspiracy and distribution charges involving firearms and drugs

: drug conspiracy and distribution charges involving firearms and drugs Brittney Porter, 27 : drug conspiracy and distribution charges involving firearms and drugs

: drug conspiracy and distribution charges involving firearms and drugs Cardia Wright, 28 : drug conspiracy and distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime

: drug conspiracy and distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime John T. Chapman, 26 : drug conspiracy and distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime

: drug conspiracy and distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime Casey Watts, 31 : drug conspiracy and distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime

: drug conspiracy and distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime Chris Rivers, 25: drug conspiracy and distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime

drug conspiracy and distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime John Henry Wilson, 53: drug conspiracy and distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime

drug conspiracy and distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime Vernon X. Cooper, 36 : drug conspiracy and distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime

: drug conspiracy and distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime Carl L. Brown, 26 : drug conspiracy and distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime

: drug conspiracy and distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime Craig Towler, 34 : drug conspiracy and distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime

: drug conspiracy and distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime Kendarious Gaither, 21: conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine and marijuana, distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime

conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine and marijuana, distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime Quaddarriaus Little, 20 : conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine and marijuana, distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime

: conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine and marijuana, distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime Jermaine Davis, 33 : conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine and marijuana, distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime

: conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine and marijuana, distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime Clarissa Strong-Davis, 27 : conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine and marijuana, distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime

: conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine and marijuana, distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime Shantrell Porter, 20 : conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine and marijuana, distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime

: conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine and marijuana, distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime Miquavious Flanigan, 25 : conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine and marijuana, distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime

: conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine and marijuana, distribution of drugs and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime Devontae Durden, 23 : distribution of cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime

: distribution of cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime Darius O. Vinson, 22 : distribution of cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime

: distribution of cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime Chauncey Brantley, 22 : distribution of methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime

: distribution of methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime Jammahl Fewquay, 23 : distribution of methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime

: distribution of methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime Douglas Hunter, 45: distribution of methamphetamine

Monroe Public Safety Director Keith Glass issued the following statement after the arrests were made:

"Today, without question was the largest Law Enforcement operation in Monroe and Walton County history. 150 + Federal,State and Local Law Enforcement Officers came together to apprehend 22 of the 25 criminals named in the August 9,2017 Federal indictments that resulted from a two year investigation conducted by the FBI and the City of Monroe Police Department . This joint investigation is worthy of emulation, it sets the standard high for collaboration among Law Enforcement Agencies. I am both appreciative and impressed by the work and dedication that has taken and continues to take place in this investigation."

