Marietta police hope for break in case of missing mother

Police in Marietta are hoping the recent break in the cold case of missing Iraq War veteran Chase Massner will prompt a tipster to come forward in another missing persons case – that of missing mother Tiffany Whitton.

“It only takes one person courageous enough to come forward,” Officer Chuck McPhilamy said in a statement. “Tiffany is still missing but she is not forgotten.”

The 26-year-old went missing nearly four years ago, leaving behind her young daughter. She was last seen at a Walmart on Cobb Parkway in Marietta at 2 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2013.

The last person to see her, according to Marietta detectives, was the man she was dating, Ashley Caudle. He is now serving a 10-year prison sentence on drug charges. He is not charged in this case, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tiffany Whitton should call the Marietta Police Department at (770) 794-5300.

