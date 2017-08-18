Mother pleads for information in daughter’s disappearance

A metro Atlanta mother has new hope that a recent break in the cold case of missing Iraq War veteran Chase Massner will prompt a tipster to come forward in another missing persons case – that of her daughter Tiffany Whitton.

“How much longer can you live with that secret?” asked Lisa Daniels.

Daniels’ 26-year-old daughter went missing nearly four years ago, leaving behind her 6-year-old daughter.

Tiffany was last seen at a Walmart on Cobb Parkway in Marietta at 2 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2013, police said.

“While she’s missing, she’s not forgotten,” said Officer Chuck McPhilamy, a spokesman for the Marietta Police Department.

McPhilamy said the Massner case provided a good opportunity to put a different unsolved case in the public eye, “to see if there’s that one person who would be courageous enough to step forward with that one piece of information that could lead to a break in this case.”

The last confirmed person to see Tiffany, according to police, was the man she was dating, Ashley Caudle. He is now serving 10 years in prison on drug charges. He is not charged in the Tiffany Whitton case, police said.

“We have investigated every lead that we’ve been given in reference to Tiffany Whitton’s disappearance,” said lead detective Michael Selleck.

“I’m living in limbo right now, living in limbo. I just need some answers,” said Daniels. “I miss her terribly. Her daughter misses her terribly. Her entire family, we just all miss her.”

Daniels is now raising her granddaughter.

“I cannot even imagine being ten years old and not knowing where my mom is, so she just needs to know one way or another,” said Daniels, “and I think it would make a difference in her life growing up to have those answers.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tiffany Whitton is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. A total reward of $4,500 is being offered in the case. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.