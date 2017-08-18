Police: UGA student randomly attacked while walking on campus

A student at the University of Georgia is recovering after being attacked by an unknown male while he walked on campus.

The student told police he was approached by the suspect near the bus stop closest to the UGA veterinary clinic. He said the man punched him in the neck which resulted in a large laceration.

The victim said he ran away from the suspect but was chased for the a short period of time.

Cedric Courtes Smith, 26, was later identified as the person who attacked the victim. Investigators believe Smith attacked the victim with a cutting instrument but a weapon has not been recovered at this time.

Smith was charged with aggravated assault.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

