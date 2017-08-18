Police: UGA student randomly attacked while walking on campus

A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old was arrested by police while attempting to steal motorcycles from Mountain Motorsports in Conyers.More >
A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old was arrested by police while attempting to steal motorcycles from Mountain Motorsports in Conyers.More >
Fredrick OBrian Hodge, 25, was convicted of armed robbery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, burglary, hijacking and firearms charges from a 2014 case.More >
Fredrick OBrian Hodge, 25, was convicted of armed robbery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, burglary, hijacking and firearms charges from a 2014 case.More >
A student at the University of Georgia is recovering after being attacked by an unknown male while he walked on campus.More >
A student at the University of Georgia is recovering after being attacked by an unknown male while he walked on campus.More >
Joya Chester, 45, was found at a residence on White City Road August 3. She died on August 11 at Grady Memorial Hospital.More >
Joya Chester, 45, was found at a residence on White City Road August 3. She died on August 11 at Grady Memorial Hospital.More >
Atlanta Police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery that took place at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway, August 8.More >
Atlanta Police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery that took place at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway, August 8.More >
Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.More >
Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.More >
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
Joya Chester, 45, was found at a residence on White City Road August 3. She died on August 11 at Grady Memorial Hospital.More >
Joya Chester, 45, was found at a residence on White City Road August 3. She died on August 11 at Grady Memorial Hospital.More >
A 56-year-old Texas woman reportedly died after eating contaminated oysters.More >
A 56-year-old Texas woman reportedly died after eating contaminated oysters.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >