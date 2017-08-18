Repeat felon receives life sentence for home-invasion

A repeat felon will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of a home-invasion armed robbery.
Fredrick OBrian Hodge, 25, was convicted of armed robbery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, burglary, hijacking and firearms charges from a 2014 case.
Investigators say Hodge who was armed with a handgun broke into a residence on Rockin Hill Drive and tied up the 61-year-old man that live in the home. He stole the victim's vehicle and debit card. He was caught on video at a nearby ATM minutes later attempting to withdraw money from the victim's account.
“The victim in this case is a kind-hearted, generous man who immigrated to this country and became a U.S. citizen. Fredrick Hodge viewed this man’s generosity as a weakness,” said ADA Shep Orlow, who prosecuted the case with ADA Rachel Hines. “This verdict reached by a diverse Cobb County jury reflects that all its citizens have the right to feel safe and secure in their homes from violent predators.”
A judge sentenced Hodge, who had three prior felony convictions, as a recidivist to the required maximum of life in prison without parole, plus 65 years.
Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
