Teens arrested during attempted theft at Mountain Motorsports

A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested by police while attempting to steal motorcycles from Mountain Motorsports in Conyers.

Officers responded to an alarm at the store August 3 just before 6 a.m. They spotted two males who were attempting to flee the area.

One of the males was taken into custody at the front of building. A second male was located in the wood line and arrested.

Officers discovered three motorcycles still inside the fence. Police say they were moved there by the suspects in an attempt to steal them from the location.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.