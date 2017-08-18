Powerball jackpot increases from $510M to $535M for Saturday’s drawing

As a result of brisk ticket sales, Georgia Lottery officials announced today that the Powerball estimated jackpot has been bumped from $510 million to $535 million for Saturday’s drawing.

The jackpot began rolling June 14 and has rolled 19 times.

Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $535 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $340 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $18.7 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.7 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.4 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

Draw Date: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017

Estimated Jackpot Amount: $535 million

Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments

Cash Option Amount: Approximately $340 million

Cost to Play: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier

Drawings: 11 p.m. (ET) every Wednesday and Saturday

Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87

Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:292 million

Date Jackpot Began Rolling: June 14, 2017

Number of Rolls: 19

Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: June 10, 2017 ($447.8M – California)

#1 Powerball Jackpot: Jan. 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion jackpot (Calif.; Fla.; and Tenn.)

