Georgia NAACP demands removal of Confederate statues, monuments

The Georgia NAACP is demanding the immediate removal of Confederate statues and monuments across Georgia.

The group says for 150 years people have been urging patience and dialogue when it comes to Confederate symbols.

Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed said the city would take 60 days to come up with a plan on what to do with Confederate street names and other memorials. But one of the candidates running to replace him says that is too long.

"Symbols of hate that motivate people to hurt other people- those symbols of white supremacy must be removed," said State Senator Vincent Fort.

State Senator Vincent Fort joined the Georgia NAACP to demand the immediate removal of Confederate symbols all across the state.

The group says the symbols are toxic enough to kill and need to be removed.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.