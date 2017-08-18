DeKalb officer fired, arrested for colluding with jail inmate

Detention Officer Elizabeth Ashley Meta Young, 33, was arrested at the DeKalb County Jail on August 18, and charged with Violation of Oath of Office and two counts of Crossing the State/County Guard Lines.

An internal investigation of a DeKalb County Jail detention officer led to her arrest Friday on charges involved providing contraband to a jail inmate.

All charges are felonies.

Deputies found large amounts of tobacco in her possession while she was on duty.

According to warrants, the officer intended to deliver the tobacco to an inmate with whom she had been corresponding.

Young was released on bond and her employment with the Sheriff’s Office has been terminated.

