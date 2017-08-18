Southeast Trans fails to pick up medicaid patient

Reginald Thomas is bed ridden, so he and his family rely on Southeast Trans to take him to his doctor's appointments.

Friday morning, he was supposed to see a neurologist at an M.S. Clinic, but he was never picked up.

Willene Thomas' 42-year-old son Reginald has progressive Multiple Sclerosis. They rely on the company Southeast Trans to get him to and from his doctor's appointments.

"Each time we set up for him to be transferred to the doctor they can never get anyone out here" said Thomas.

Reginald had an important doctors appointment at 8:30 a.m Friday.

"My daughter received a call at 10 minutes to eight saying they couldn't find anybody to send over here to pick him up," said Thomas.

This is the fifth time Reginald has missed an appointment because Southeast Trans missed a pickup.

"We know he's not getting any better so we don't know how much worse he's getting because we can't get to the doctor to find out," said Thomas.

The head of Southeast Trans said, his company dropped the ball.

"To have a member miss five visits out of 17 total, that's a large percentage and unacceptable."

Zachrich says there will be an internal review regarding the issue.

"That's an issue we are going to be coaching and counseling our staff on this specific issue to make sure that does not happen."

