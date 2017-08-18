U.S. Department of Labor Awards $80M in Pre-Apprenticeship Grant - CBS46 News

U.S. Department of Labor Awards $80M in Pre-Apprenticeship Grants

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Price, Digital Content Producer
Connect

The U.S. Department of Labor announced $80 million in grants will be awarded to YouthBuild, a pre-apprenticeship program for at-risk individuals ages 16-to-24.

“There are pathways to successful careers outside of traditional education models,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta. “There are 6.2 million open jobs in the U.S., including 228,000 in construction, and 388,000 in manufacturing. By partnering with local community colleges and nonprofits, we can empower America’s young people with the skills to succeed in the good-paying jobs of today and of the future.”

YouthBuild is a recognized pre-apprenticeship program that helps at-risk youth complete high school or state equivalency degree programs, earn industry-recognized certifications for in-demand occupations, and undergo training to build housing for low-income or homeless individuals and families in their communities.

The grants announced today range from approximately $650,000 to $1.1 million each, and will help fund 77 YouthBuild programs.

YouthBuild has a network of 260 urban and rural YouthBuild programs in 46 states. It partners with the Department of Labor and is sponsored and managed by local nonprofits, community colleges, and public agencies.

A list of this year’s funding participants follows this release.

Grant Recipient

City

State

Amount

Cornerstone Revitalization Foundation, Inc.

Birmingham

AL

$982,050.00

Housing Authority of the City of Eufaula

Eufaula

AL

$1,100,000.00

Fresno County Economic Opportunities Commission

Fresno

CA

$1,100,000.00

Los Angeles Conservation Corps

Los Angeles

CA

$1,100,000.00

Sacramento Regional Conservation Corps

Sacramento

CA

$1,100,000.00

South Bay Workforce Investment Board, Inc.

Hawthorne

CA

$1,100,000.00

The Youth Employment Partnership, Inc.

Oakland

CA

$1,100,000.00

Volunteers of America of Los Angeles

Los Angeles

CA

$1,099,949.00

Year One Inc. (Mile High Youth Corps)

Denver

CO

$829,771.00

Citrus Levy Marion Regional Workforce Development Board, Inc.

Ocala

FL

$806,096.00

Indian River State College

Fort Pierce

FL

$898,608.00

OIC of South Florida, Inc.

Ft. Lauderdale

FL

$1,013,175.00

Tampa Bay Academy of Hope, Inc.

Tampa

FL

$1,100,000.00

Heart of the Community Ministries, Inc.

Fairburn

GA

$1,100,000.00

Southwest Georgia United Empowerment Zone, Inc.

Cordele

GA

$1,100,000.00

Thomson Housing Authority

Thomson

GA

$720,000.00

Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Inc.

Atlanta

GA

$1,100,000.00

City and County of Honolulu Department of Community Services

Honolulu

HI

$1,100,000.00

Hi'ilei Aloha LLC

Honolulu

HI

$1,001,644.00

Des Moines Area Community College

Ankeny

IA

$808,853.00

Community Council of Idaho, Inc.

Caldwell

ID

$900,000.00

Bethel Family Resource Center

Chicago Heights

IL

$1,001,644.00

Community Development Institute

Chicago

IL

$1,100,000.00

Comprehensive Community Solutions, Inc.

Rockford

IL

$1,100,000.00

Lewis and Clark Community College

Godfrey

IL

$1,100,000.00

YBLC, Inc.

North Chicago

IL

$1,100,000.00

Youth Conservation Corps

Waukegan

IL

$1,100,000.00

The Housing Authority of the City of Evansville

Evansville

IN

$1,100,000.00

United Way of Wyandotte County

Kansas City

KS

$1,013,175.00

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

Covington

KY

$1,099,671.00

Young Adult Development in Action, Inc.

Louisville

KY

$1,100,000.00

Quad Area Community Action Agency, Inc.

Hammond

LA

$1,100,000.00

St. James Parish Gov’t, Department of Human Resources CAA

Convent

LA

$833,175.00

Community Teamwork, Inc.

Lowell

MA

$1,100,000.00

People Acting in Community Endeavors, Inc.

New Bedford

MA

$935,200.00

YouthBuild Boston, Inc.

Boston

MA

$990,000.00

YWCA of Western Massachusetts

Springfield

MA

$1,100,000.00

LearningWorks

Portland

ME

$1,080,000.00

Bethany Christian Services

Grand Rapids

MI

$1,100,000.00

Detroit Employment Solutions Corp.

Detroit

MI

$1,100,000.00

SER Metro-Detroit, Jobs for Progress, Inc.

Detroit

MI

$1,100,000.00

Bi-County Community Action Programs, Inc.

Bemidji

MN

$972,000.00

Guadalupe Alternative Programs

Saint Paul

MN

$1,088,000.00

St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment

St. Louis

MO

$1,100,000.00

Natchez Housing Authority

Natchez

MS

$720,000.00

Career Training Institute

Helena

MT

$1,097,617.00

Capital Area Workforce Development Board

Raleigh

NC

$1,080,000.00

Green Opportunities

Asheville

NC

$910,655.00

River City Community Development Corp.

Elizabeth City

NC

$1,100,000.00

YouthBuild Newark

Newark

NJ

$1,100,000.00

Youth Development, Inc.

Albuquerque

NM

$1,013,174.00

Catholic Charities Diocese of Rochester (Catholic Family Center)

Rochester

NY

$1,099,854.00

Mohawk Valley Community College

Utica

NY

$1,099,916.00

Nubian Directions II, Inc.

Poughkeepsie

NY

$1,100,000.00

Social Enterprise and Training Center, Inc.

Schenectady

NY

$1,100,000.00

The Service Collaborative of WNY, Inc.

Buffalo

NY

$1,100,000.00

YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County

Kingston

NY

$928,685.00

Community Action Commission of Fayette County

Washington Court House

OH

$648,000.00

Easter Seals TriState

Cincinnati

OH

$1,061,083.00

OhioGuidestone

Berea

OH

$1,100,000.00

Opportunities Industrialization Center of Clark County

Springfield

OH

$1,100,000.00

Portland YouthBuilders

Portland

OR

$1,100,000.00

Philadelphia Youth for Change Charter School

Philadelphia

PA

$1,100,000.00

United Community Services for Working Families

Reading

PA

$902,161.00

YouthBuild Preparatory Academy

Providence

RI

$1,100,000.00

CLC, Inc.

Fort Worth

TX

$1,100,000.00

Motivation, Education and Training, Inc.

New Caney

TX

$851,516.00

SA Youth

San Antonio

TX

$1,100,000.00

SER - Jobs for Progress of the Texas Gulf Coast, Inc.

Houston

TX

$1,100,000.00

Walker Montgomery Community Development Corp.

New Waverly

TX

$1,097,483.00

Total Action Against Poverty in the Roanoke Valley

Roanoke

VA

$1,054,800.00

Community Youth Services

Olympia

WA

$1,100,000.00

Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region

Tacoma

WA

$1,100,000.00

NorthEast Washington Educational Service District 101

Spokane

WA

$1,100,000.00

Olympic Educational Service District 114

Bremerton

WA

$1,078,760.00

Community Relations-Social Development Commission

Milwaukee

WI

$989,048.00

Southern Appalachian Labor School

Kincaid

WV

$1,100,000.00

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46