U.S. Department of Labor Awards $80M in Pre-Apprenticeship Grants

Grant Recipient
City
State
Amount
Cornerstone Revitalization Foundation, Inc.
Birmingham
AL
$982,050.00
Housing Authority of the City of Eufaula
Eufaula
AL
$1,100,000.00
Fresno County Economic Opportunities Commission
Fresno
CA
$1,100,000.00
Los Angeles Conservation Corps
Los Angeles
CA
$1,100,000.00
Sacramento Regional Conservation Corps
Sacramento
CA
$1,100,000.00
South Bay Workforce Investment Board, Inc.
Hawthorne
CA
$1,100,000.00
The Youth Employment Partnership, Inc.
Oakland
CA
$1,100,000.00
Volunteers of America of Los Angeles
Los Angeles
CA
$1,099,949.00
Year One Inc. (Mile High Youth Corps)
Denver
CO
$829,771.00
Citrus Levy Marion Regional Workforce Development Board, Inc.
Ocala
FL
$806,096.00
Indian River State College
Fort Pierce
FL
$898,608.00
OIC of South Florida, Inc.
Ft. Lauderdale
FL
$1,013,175.00
Tampa Bay Academy of Hope, Inc.
Tampa
FL
$1,100,000.00
Heart of the Community Ministries, Inc.
Fairburn
GA
$1,100,000.00
Southwest Georgia United Empowerment Zone, Inc.
Cordele
GA
$1,100,000.00
Thomson Housing Authority
Thomson
GA
$720,000.00
Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Inc.
Atlanta
GA
$1,100,000.00
City and County of Honolulu Department of Community Services
Honolulu
HI
$1,100,000.00
Hi'ilei Aloha LLC
Honolulu
HI
$1,001,644.00
Des Moines Area Community College
Ankeny
IA
$808,853.00
Community Council of Idaho, Inc.
Caldwell
ID
$900,000.00
Bethel Family Resource Center
Chicago Heights
IL
$1,001,644.00
Community Development Institute
Chicago
IL
$1,100,000.00
Comprehensive Community Solutions, Inc.
Rockford
IL
$1,100,000.00
Lewis and Clark Community College
Godfrey
IL
$1,100,000.00
YBLC, Inc.
North Chicago
IL
$1,100,000.00
Youth Conservation Corps
Waukegan
IL
$1,100,000.00
The Housing Authority of the City of Evansville
Evansville
IN
$1,100,000.00
United Way of Wyandotte County
Kansas City
KS
$1,013,175.00
Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission
Covington
KY
$1,099,671.00
Young Adult Development in Action, Inc.
Louisville
KY
$1,100,000.00
Quad Area Community Action Agency, Inc.
Hammond
LA
$1,100,000.00
St. James Parish Gov’t, Department of Human Resources CAA
Convent
LA
$833,175.00
Community Teamwork, Inc.
Lowell
MA
$1,100,000.00
People Acting in Community Endeavors, Inc.
New Bedford
MA
$935,200.00
YouthBuild Boston, Inc.
Boston
MA
$990,000.00
YWCA of Western Massachusetts
Springfield
MA
$1,100,000.00
LearningWorks
Portland
ME
$1,080,000.00
Bethany Christian Services
Grand Rapids
MI
$1,100,000.00
Detroit Employment Solutions Corp.
Detroit
MI
$1,100,000.00
SER Metro-Detroit, Jobs for Progress, Inc.
Detroit
MI
$1,100,000.00
Bi-County Community Action Programs, Inc.
Bemidji
MN
$972,000.00
Guadalupe Alternative Programs
Saint Paul
MN
$1,088,000.00
St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment
St. Louis
MO
$1,100,000.00
Natchez Housing Authority
Natchez
MS
$720,000.00
Career Training Institute
Helena
MT
$1,097,617.00
Capital Area Workforce Development Board
Raleigh
NC
$1,080,000.00
Green Opportunities
Asheville
NC
$910,655.00
River City Community Development Corp.
Elizabeth City
NC
$1,100,000.00
YouthBuild Newark
Newark
NJ
$1,100,000.00
Youth Development, Inc.
Albuquerque
NM
$1,013,174.00
Catholic Charities Diocese of Rochester (Catholic Family Center)
Rochester
NY
$1,099,854.00
Mohawk Valley Community College
Utica
NY
$1,099,916.00
Nubian Directions II, Inc.
Poughkeepsie
NY
$1,100,000.00
Social Enterprise and Training Center, Inc.
Schenectady
NY
$1,100,000.00
The Service Collaborative of WNY, Inc.
Buffalo
NY
$1,100,000.00
YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County
Kingston
NY
$928,685.00
Community Action Commission of Fayette County
Washington Court House
OH
$648,000.00
Easter Seals TriState
Cincinnati
OH
$1,061,083.00
OhioGuidestone
Berea
OH
$1,100,000.00
Opportunities Industrialization Center of Clark County
Springfield
OH
$1,100,000.00
Portland YouthBuilders
Portland
OR
$1,100,000.00
Philadelphia Youth for Change Charter School
Philadelphia
PA
$1,100,000.00
United Community Services for Working Families
Reading
PA
$902,161.00
YouthBuild Preparatory Academy
Providence
RI
$1,100,000.00
CLC, Inc.
Fort Worth
TX
$1,100,000.00
Motivation, Education and Training, Inc.
New Caney
TX
$851,516.00
SA Youth
San Antonio
TX
$1,100,000.00
SER - Jobs for Progress of the Texas Gulf Coast, Inc.
Houston
TX
$1,100,000.00
Walker Montgomery Community Development Corp.
New Waverly
TX
$1,097,483.00
Total Action Against Poverty in the Roanoke Valley
Roanoke
VA
$1,054,800.00
Community Youth Services
Olympia
WA
$1,100,000.00
Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region
Tacoma
WA
$1,100,000.00
NorthEast Washington Educational Service District 101
Spokane
WA
$1,100,000.00
Olympic Educational Service District 114
Bremerton
WA
$1,078,760.00
Community Relations-Social Development Commission
Milwaukee
WI
$989,048.00
Southern Appalachian Labor School
Kincaid
WV
$1,100,000.00