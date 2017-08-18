U.S. Department of Labor Awards $80M in Pre-Apprenticeship Grants

The U.S. Department of Labor announced $80 million in grants will be awarded to YouthBuild, a pre-apprenticeship program for at-risk individuals ages 16-to-24.

“There are pathways to successful careers outside of traditional education models,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta. “There are 6.2 million open jobs in the U.S., including 228,000 in construction, and 388,000 in manufacturing. By partnering with local community colleges and nonprofits, we can empower America’s young people with the skills to succeed in the good-paying jobs of today and of the future.”

YouthBuild is a recognized pre-apprenticeship program that helps at-risk youth complete high school or state equivalency degree programs, earn industry-recognized certifications for in-demand occupations, and undergo training to build housing for low-income or homeless individuals and families in their communities.

The grants announced today range from approximately $650,000 to $1.1 million each, and will help fund 77 YouthBuild programs.

YouthBuild has a network of 260 urban and rural YouthBuild programs in 46 states. It partners with the Department of Labor and is sponsored and managed by local nonprofits, community colleges, and public agencies.

A list of this year’s funding participants follows this release.

Grant Recipient City State Amount Cornerstone Revitalization Foundation, Inc. Birmingham AL $982,050.00 Housing Authority of the City of Eufaula Eufaula AL $1,100,000.00 Fresno County Economic Opportunities Commission Fresno CA $1,100,000.00 Los Angeles Conservation Corps Los Angeles CA $1,100,000.00 Sacramento Regional Conservation Corps Sacramento CA $1,100,000.00 South Bay Workforce Investment Board, Inc. Hawthorne CA $1,100,000.00 The Youth Employment Partnership, Inc. Oakland CA $1,100,000.00 Volunteers of America of Los Angeles Los Angeles CA $1,099,949.00 Year One Inc. (Mile High Youth Corps) Denver CO $829,771.00 Citrus Levy Marion Regional Workforce Development Board, Inc. Ocala FL $806,096.00 Indian River State College Fort Pierce FL $898,608.00 OIC of South Florida, Inc. Ft. Lauderdale FL $1,013,175.00 Tampa Bay Academy of Hope, Inc. Tampa FL $1,100,000.00 Heart of the Community Ministries, Inc. Fairburn GA $1,100,000.00 Southwest Georgia United Empowerment Zone, Inc. Cordele GA $1,100,000.00 Thomson Housing Authority Thomson GA $720,000.00 Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Inc. Atlanta GA $1,100,000.00 City and County of Honolulu Department of Community Services Honolulu HI $1,100,000.00 Hi'ilei Aloha LLC Honolulu HI $1,001,644.00 Des Moines Area Community College Ankeny IA $808,853.00 Community Council of Idaho, Inc. Caldwell ID $900,000.00 Bethel Family Resource Center Chicago Heights IL $1,001,644.00 Community Development Institute Chicago IL $1,100,000.00 Comprehensive Community Solutions, Inc. Rockford IL $1,100,000.00 Lewis and Clark Community College Godfrey IL $1,100,000.00 YBLC, Inc. North Chicago IL $1,100,000.00 Youth Conservation Corps Waukegan IL $1,100,000.00 The Housing Authority of the City of Evansville Evansville IN $1,100,000.00 United Way of Wyandotte County Kansas City KS $1,013,175.00 Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission Covington KY $1,099,671.00 Young Adult Development in Action, Inc. Louisville KY $1,100,000.00 Quad Area Community Action Agency, Inc. Hammond LA $1,100,000.00 St. James Parish Gov’t, Department of Human Resources CAA Convent LA $833,175.00 Community Teamwork, Inc. Lowell MA $1,100,000.00 People Acting in Community Endeavors, Inc. New Bedford MA $935,200.00 YouthBuild Boston, Inc. Boston MA $990,000.00 YWCA of Western Massachusetts Springfield MA $1,100,000.00 LearningWorks Portland ME $1,080,000.00 Bethany Christian Services Grand Rapids MI $1,100,000.00 Detroit Employment Solutions Corp. Detroit MI $1,100,000.00 SER Metro-Detroit, Jobs for Progress, Inc. Detroit MI $1,100,000.00 Bi-County Community Action Programs, Inc. Bemidji MN $972,000.00 Guadalupe Alternative Programs Saint Paul MN $1,088,000.00 St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment St. Louis MO $1,100,000.00 Natchez Housing Authority Natchez MS $720,000.00 Career Training Institute Helena MT $1,097,617.00 Capital Area Workforce Development Board Raleigh NC $1,080,000.00 Green Opportunities Asheville NC $910,655.00 River City Community Development Corp. Elizabeth City NC $1,100,000.00 YouthBuild Newark Newark NJ $1,100,000.00 Youth Development, Inc. Albuquerque NM $1,013,174.00 Catholic Charities Diocese of Rochester (Catholic Family Center) Rochester NY $1,099,854.00 Mohawk Valley Community College Utica NY $1,099,916.00 Nubian Directions II, Inc. Poughkeepsie NY $1,100,000.00 Social Enterprise and Training Center, Inc. Schenectady NY $1,100,000.00 The Service Collaborative of WNY, Inc. Buffalo NY $1,100,000.00 YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County Kingston NY $928,685.00 Community Action Commission of Fayette County Washington Court House OH $648,000.00 Easter Seals TriState Cincinnati OH $1,061,083.00 OhioGuidestone Berea OH $1,100,000.00 Opportunities Industrialization Center of Clark County Springfield OH $1,100,000.00 Portland YouthBuilders Portland OR $1,100,000.00 Philadelphia Youth for Change Charter School Philadelphia PA $1,100,000.00 United Community Services for Working Families Reading PA $902,161.00 YouthBuild Preparatory Academy Providence RI $1,100,000.00 CLC, Inc. Fort Worth TX $1,100,000.00 Motivation, Education and Training, Inc. New Caney TX $851,516.00 SA Youth San Antonio TX $1,100,000.00 SER - Jobs for Progress of the Texas Gulf Coast, Inc. Houston TX $1,100,000.00 Walker Montgomery Community Development Corp. New Waverly TX $1,097,483.00 Total Action Against Poverty in the Roanoke Valley Roanoke VA $1,054,800.00 Community Youth Services Olympia WA $1,100,000.00 Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region Tacoma WA $1,100,000.00 NorthEast Washington Educational Service District 101 Spokane WA $1,100,000.00 Olympic Educational Service District 114 Bremerton WA $1,078,760.00 Community Relations-Social Development Commission Milwaukee WI $989,048.00 Southern Appalachian Labor School Kincaid WV $1,100,000.00

