GDOT warns drivers about eclipse viewing

Not everyone is preparing to watch Monday's eclipse. But Georgia Department of Transportation is warning people, especially drivers, to make a plan.

"Really from about I-20 north Georgians will experience some type of activity surrounding the eclipse," GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said.

Because of that, GDOT wants to make sure drivers know their plan can not include stopping on the side of the interstate.

"Certainly not on the side of the interstate," Dale said. "Don't pull over and get out of your car on the interstate. Have a place you can be out of the way of pedestrians and out of the way of traffic."

CBS46 Traffic Solutions reporter Vince Sims confirmed Georgia State Patrol will have troopers on regular patrols watching for people trying to pull over.

GDOT is expecting a large increase of people driving to Northeast Georgia to be in the eclipse's path of totality. Because of this GDOT is suspending road construction lane closures from noon to 7 p.m. Monday.

Also extra resources will be deployed in that area.

"In northeast Georgia we will have extra CHAMP and HERO units monitoring traffic," Dale said.

Driver's will also see overhead sign messages to keep moving and no pulling over. GDOT is urging drivers to be safe and use common sense.

Something this driver says is his plan.

"Look forward, not up you'll be fine," driver Trey Benson said.

