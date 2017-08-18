Six Flags over Georgia removes Confederate flags

Six Flags Over Georgia said it's taking down all flags linked to the Confederacy.

Here's a statement from Six Flags over Georgia spokesperson Gene Petriello:

At Six Flags we strive every single day to make people happy and to create a fun, thrilling and safe family friendly experience for our guests. We always choose to focus on celebrating the things that unite us versus those that divide us. As such, we have changed the flag displays in our park to feature American flags.

The announcement was released Friday.

