City of Roswell & Local Nonprofits Awarded AmeriCorps Grant to Support At-Risk Children

An AmeriCorps award of over $70,000 was is granted to the City of Roswell, the STAR House Foundation and the YMCA.

“This grant is really impactful because it’s opening up an enormous amount of possibility for us to serve families who maybe didn’t have access to educational support like this before,” said Monica Oliveira, executive director of STAR House Foundation, a Roswell-based, year-round nonprofit that offers educational after-school and summer enrichment programming to at-risk children. “The grant enables us to provide enhancements to our programs, providing students with additional learning supplies and resources, as well as incorporating strengthened evaluation tools to measure student progress.”

More than 500 children in eight Title-1 Roswell schools will benefit from the grant. The funds will go towards after-school programs,physical fitness, and life-skill and character development.

When the Roswell Nonprofit Partnership Program applied for multiple grants, they were awarded with AmeriCorps.

“Sometimes, nonprofits don’t have the opportunity or specific expertise to go out and apply for these grants—to do the research required and to write the proposals. But now they don’t need to do that work alone,” said Don Horton, City of Roswell Councilmember and liaison to the City’s Grants Division. “The City’s Grants staff leverage their expertise to seek funding from federal, state, county, and local government sources, as well as from private foundations and corporate sources, for an array of community projects that enhance the quality of life for all Roswell citizens.”

This will be the first time that AmeriCorps has worked in North Fulton.

“The NPP is an outstanding program through which the City and nonprofit partners are working together, as a team, to be better equipped to serve the needs of the community,” said Scott Doll, Executive Director of the Ed Isakson YMCA. “Many of these schools that we serve have populations that are less advantaged and have less opportunity than others in our community, and the AmeriCorps grant offers us an unprecedented opportunity to invest more than we’ve been able to traditionally.”

In addition to STAR House and the YMCA, 13 other nonprofits have joined the Roswell NPP.

