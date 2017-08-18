Women use nitrous oxide to dull labor pain

Women giving birth have a new option to control their pain at one local hospital: nitrous oxide, better known as laughing gas.

It's similar to what's used at most dental offices but delivered in different concentration. CBS46 went to DeKalb Medical in Decatur to learn how it works.

Breana Jarrels of Stone Mountain was scared to become a mom, but less than 24 hours after giving birth to baby Ezekiel using only nitrous oxide to dull her pain, she was feeling fine.

“I had a dream that I was laughing in my labor. I just YouTubed laughing in your labor and the nitrous oxide videos started coming up,” shared Jarrels.

DeKalb Medical is the first hospital in Metro Atlanta to use the nitrous oxide technology. They unveiled it last month and so far about a dozen mothers including Jarrels have used it. Moms-to-be control how much nitrous oxide they get by pushing the mask to their face when they feel pain.

“It was great because it relaxed me mentally. I felt in control the whole time,” Jarrels explained.

Dr. Elaine Larmon contends it is safe for both mom and baby.

“Our patients like to be in control of their care and their labor process and so I think it is going to become more and more popular,” shared Larmon.

“I felt my contractions, but I wasn’t like in my body. It was like an out of body experience,” Jarrels recalled.

Jarrels said opting out of an epidural and opting for a more natural birth was the right choice for her. The new mom believes nitrous oxide is an option all expectant moms should consider.

“I got to do it the way I wanted to do it. I got to try something new and I loved it,” she said.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.