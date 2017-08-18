Here's where you can pick up your eclipse glasses

With support from NASA, Google, and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, the Space Science Institute's STAR Net initiative has distributed more than 2 million ISO-compliant safe solar eclipse glasses to more than 6,900 libraries all across the U.S.

To find out which libraries near you are holding eclipse-related events and distributing free eclipse glasses, see the library map on the STAR_Net website.

Here are a few Atlanta local places with eclipse gadgets:

Woodruff Park: Free Solar Eclipse Glasses

Atlanta -- Fulton Public Library (Northside Branch): Free Solar Eclipse Glasses

Fernbank Science Center: Telescopes for viewing

