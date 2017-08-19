Several injured, 1 killed in fatal accident on I-75

The Clayton County Police Department is investigating a fatal accident involving two vehicles in the northbound lanes of I-75 just south of the Forest Parkway exit.

Officers responded to the location at 11:15 p.m. Friday evening.

There was a combined total of seven occupants in two vehicles, with four people in one car and three people in the other.

Clayton County Fire and Emergency services responded to scene and transported six of the seven occupants to local area hospitals for treatment.

The seventh occupant was a female who was found trapped inside one of the vehicles.

While making an effort to free the entrapped female passenger, it was discovered that she displayed no signs of life and she was determined to be deceased on the scene.

A critically injured child who appeared to be approximately 4 years old was among those transported for treatment.

