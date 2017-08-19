GDOT closes Peachtree Rd lanes for construction over weekend

Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.More >
Joya Chester, 45, was found at a residence on White City Road August 3. She died on August 11 at Grady Memorial Hospital.More >
An internal investigation of a DeKalb County Jail detention officer led to her arrest Friday on charges involved providing contraband to a jail inmate.More >
Mayor Kasim Reed released a statement on Confederate Monuments in Atlanta.More >
