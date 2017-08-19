GDOT closes Peachtree Rd lanes for construction over weekend

Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will close two right northbound lanes on State Rout 9 and Peachtree Road NW to install water main for the future expansion of Piedmont Hospital.

It will take place on Saturday, August 19th and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

Peachtree Road NW from Collier Road to Brighton Road will be affected.

