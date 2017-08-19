Snellville woman reported missing by her niece

A 75-year-old woman was reported missing by her niece, August 19, 2017.

Lea Smith was last seen in the area of 229 Peachtree Street August 16, 2017. Her niece told police she dropped her off at that location but when she went to pick her back up she was not there. The niece said she spoke to the aunt the same day by phone.

Smith is 5'3 in height, 115 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Smith, contact 911.

