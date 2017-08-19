Gainesville protesters divided on "Old Joe" Confederate statue

Garbage trucks and police cruisers blocked city streets in Gainesville, Georgia Saturday morning.

In the town square, protesters were fighting about the fate of an old statue of "Old Joe," a Confederate soldier.

"Only heroes get a statue and a monument. So what is that to be proud of," said one man who wants the statue gone.

A U.S. military veteran who was also at the protest said the statue should stay.

"Why are you standing here trying to say you want to take history from America. Do you want to create a new America." said the veteran.

Law enforcement were on site and said they wanted to stop any problems before they started. But some protesters said the police presence did more harm than help.

"This again leads to the idea that any protest is aggression when we're really out here speaking for free speech and the rights of American citizens."

"Old Joe" remains in the town square, locked with chains and barricaded. But for how long remains to be seen.

