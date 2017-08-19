2 men critically injured during gas station dispute

A dispute between a group of people at a gas station causes two men to be critically injured.

Police say the dispute occurred at an Exxon gas station parking lot on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

CBS46 learned they the victims were a 22-year-old man and 23-year-old man. One of the men was shot in the groin and the other man was shot in the head and chest.

Investigators say they are looking for evidence, reviewing video and trying to track down witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting, contact police.

