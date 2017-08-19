Hundreds gather for anti-white supremacy march in Centennial Park

Hundreds of protesters have gathered at Centennial Olympic Park Saturday in a demonstration of unity in response to last weekend's deadly march in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The march was organized by Georgia Resists, a newly formed coalition of civil and human rights groups.

Protesters will march from Centennial Olympic Park to the Martin Luther King National Historic Site as a show of resistance to hate and white supremacy in the State of Georgia.

