Hundreds gather for anti-white supremacy march in Centennial Park

Hundreds of protesters have gathered at Centennial Olympic Park Saturday in a demonstration of unity in response to last weekend's deadly march in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The march was organized by Georgia Resists, a newly formed coalition of civil and human rights groups.
Protesters will march from Centennial Olympic Park to the Martin Luther King National Historic Site as a show of resistance to hate and white supremacy in the State of Georgia.
CBS46 has a crew at the march. We will provide updates as they become available.
