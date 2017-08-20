Driver killed after crashing into apartment building

A driver of a vehicle that crashed into the side of an apartment building was killed en route to the hospital.

The accident occurred Friday night in the 2200 block of Perry Boulevard.

Investigators say the driver lost control of the car and went into the roadway. The driver then hit an apartment sign and struck the corner of the building. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

There were no other injuries as a result of this crash.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.