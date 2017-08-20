University of Georgia's newest students shattering records

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - A freshman class with record academic qualifications, culled from a record number of applications, is likely to push University of Georgia's enrollment to another high mark as fall semester classes began Monday.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that based on numbers released by the university, the class of 2021 could also set a record for diversity.

The 5,800-student first-year class posted an average 4.0 high school grade point average and scored an average 30 - the 95th percentile - on the ACT.

Four years ago, the freshman class' high school GPA was 3.86, and the average ACT was 29 on the test's 36-point scale.

The average score on the new SAT for this year's freshmen was 1344.

