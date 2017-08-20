Driver killed in collision on GA 400 - CBS46 News

Driver killed in collision on GA 400

By WGCL Digital Team
SANDY SPRINGS, GA (CBS46) -

Sandy Springs authorities say one person was killed in a two vehicle accident on GA 400, south of Northridge.

Police tell CBS46 a Dodge pickup truck trailering a Jon boat collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer. The trailer was reported as stopped on the shoulder when the collision occurred.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three lanes of GA 400 are closed at this time.

