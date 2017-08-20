Morrow Police investigate first homicide in over 11 years

The City of Morrow has not had a homicide in the city in over 11 years; however, that changed early Sunday morning when police responded to a call of gunshots near the area of Oxford Townhomes.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was pronounced dead on the scene by the GBI medical examiner.

Police have no suspects at this time. They tell CBS46 this is an active on-going investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is urged to contact police. There is at least a $2,000 reward for information which is likely to grow, according to authorities.

