Newton County School System: We ordered unusable eclipse glasses

Officials with the Newton County School System are angry and disappointed after learning the solar eclipse glasses they ordered for all elementary school students are not recommended for use.More >
Officials with the Newton County School System are angry and disappointed after learning the solar eclipse glasses they ordered for all elementary school students are not recommended for use.More >
A freshman class with record academic qualifications, culled from a record number of applications, is likely to push University of Georgia's enrollment to another high mark as fall semester classes began Monday.More >
A freshman class with record academic qualifications, culled from a record number of applications, is likely to push University of Georgia's enrollment to another high mark as fall semester classes began Monday.More >
Students at Stoneview Elementary School were relocated Thursday while repairs were made to the school's heating and cooling system.More >
Students at Stoneview Elementary School were relocated Thursday while repairs were made to the school's heating and cooling system.More >
Graduating seniors at accredited Georgia schools will now be guaranteed a spot at the Georgia Institute of Technology for 2018.More >
Graduating seniors at accredited Georgia schools will now be guaranteed a spot at the Georgia Institute of Technology for 2018.More >
The school's Board of Trustees has selected GAC's current Academic Vice President Scott Harsh to succeed the school's second president, Dr. David Fincher.More >
The school's Board of Trustees has selected GAC's current Academic Vice President Scott Harsh to succeed the school's second president, Dr. David Fincher.More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
With support from NASA, Google, and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, the Space Science Institute's STAR Net initiative has distributed more than 2 million ISO-compliant safe solar eclipse glasses to more than 6,900 libraries all across the U.S.More >
With support from NASA, Google, and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, the Space Science Institute's STAR Net initiative has distributed more than 2 million ISO-compliant safe solar eclipse glasses to more than 6,900 libraries all across the U.S.More >
CBS46's Tracye Hutchins shows us the best places to watch the solar eclipse throughout metro Atlanta.More >
CBS46's Tracye Hutchins shows us the best places to watch the solar eclipse throughout metro Atlanta.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.More >
A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.More >