Newton County School System: We ordered unusable eclipse glasses

Officials with the Newton County School System are angry and disappointed after learning the solar eclipse glasses they ordered for all elementary school students are not recommended for use.

“For weeks, we were assured by this company that the glasses were safe for wear," said NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey. "They guaranteed their product and provided documentation to verify that the eclipse glasses had been tested for ISO compliance."

The glasses were ordered from Everything Branded last month and at that time, school officials said the company assured the school district the glasses were safe for use.

"We spent several days sorting, counting, and distributing the glasses to each of our elementary schools only to receive an email this Friday evening—after hours—stating the company could no longer recommend the use of their eclipse glasses," said Fuhrey. "Our schools and teachers had big plans for our students and this company waited until after the close of business to notify us that we should not use the glasses. With the eclipse this Monday, this leaves us absolutely no time to make other arrangements to order and receive glasses for our students.”

All principals who received the glasses have been notified by the school superintendent to to refrain from distributing them to students. Students will be able to watch the solar eclipse via live stream instead.

Go to Total Eclipse 2017 for in-depth coverage and online resources.

LIKE us on Facebook, FOLLOW us on Twitter and DOWNLOAD the CBS46 news app for our latest content in the palm of your hand! Also, tag your photos on social media with #CBS46Eclipse and we may use YOUR photos and video on-air and online!

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.