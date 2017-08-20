Eclipse excitement in north Georgia mountains

The Georgia Department of Transportation is estimating more than 50 thousand cars will hit the road and travel to north Georgia to see the solar eclipse.

With many extra people on the roads, small mountain towns are seeing big changes in everything from gas sales to roadside safety.

CBS46 reporter Kai Beech spoke to folks in Ellijay to discuss the economic impact the solar eclipse will have on the town.

Go to Total Eclipse 2017 for in-depth coverage and online resources.

LIKE us on Facebook, FOLLOW us on Twitter and DOWNLOAD the CBS46 news app for our latest content in the palm of your hand! Also, tag your photos on social media with #CBS46Eclipse and we may use YOUR photos and video on-air and online!

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.