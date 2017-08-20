Dozens pick up last minute solar eclipse glasses at Fernbank Science Center

Four school districts- Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Gwinnett- are dismissing students later than usual Monday to provide a safe viewing experience of the solar eclipse.

If you haven't gotten your solar eclipse glasses yet, CBS46 has got you covered.

CBS46 reporter Cory McGinnis found dozens of people picking up their glasses at the Fernbank Science Center, Sunday afternoon.

