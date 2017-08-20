Dozens pick up last minute solar eclipse glasses at Fernbank Science Center

If you haven't gotten your solar eclipse glasses yet, CBS46 has got you covered.More >
Sandy Springs authorities say one person was killed in a two vehicle accident on GA 400, south of Northridge.More >
Hundreds of protesters gathered at Centennial Olympic Park Saturday in a demonstration of unity in response to last weekend's deadly march in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
A driver of a vehicle that crashed into the side of an apartment building was killed en route to the hospital.More >
It's always dangerous when police officers stand in the middle of the road directing traffic, but a metro Atlanta woman has invented a product that hopes to help keep those officers safe.More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
With support from NASA, Google, and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, the Space Science Institute's STAR Net initiative has distributed more than 2 million ISO-compliant safe solar eclipse glasses to more than 6,900 libraries all across the U.S.More >
Sandy Springs authorities say one person was killed in a two vehicle accident on GA 400, south of Northridge.More >
CBS46's Tracye Hutchins shows us the best places to watch the solar eclipse throughout metro Atlanta.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
