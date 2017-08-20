Woman identified in fatal Social Circle shooting

Police have identified the woman shot and killed in Social Circle, Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on Tower Road near Ronthor Drive.

Police say they have arrested the suspect they believe fatally shot 24-year-old Heather Smith.

Another victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the motive is still unclear; however, the suspect is known to both victims.

