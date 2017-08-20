Man killed in house fire

One man was injured and another was killed in a house fire in Atlanta.

The fire occurred in the 600 block of Fairburn Road NW, Sunday afternoon.

Police tell CBS46 a man approximately 50 years old was found in the back bedroom. Another male was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

There were five people inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

