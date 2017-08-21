Eclipse parties across metro Atlanta

The city of Atlanta has dozens of places where you can watch the eclipse and they range from college campuses to swanky restaurants.

Here are just a few places where you can watch the solar eclipse on Monday.

Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

First 350 people get free solar eclipse glasses

Atlanta Fulton Public Libraries

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Free glasses while supplies last

Fernbank Science Center

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Filtered telescopes and featured astronomers to describe the phenomenon

Georgia Tech's Kessler Campanile

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Astronomy-themed snacks and LIVE streaming video

Georgia State University (Park Place Plaza)

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Telescopes and LIVE NASA video streams

Roof at Ponce City Market

12:30 p.m. start time

Free glasses for the first 300 guests

Of course, there are several other places hosting events but these are just a few. Click here for more!

