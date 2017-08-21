Eclipse parties across metro Atlanta - CBS46 News

Eclipse parties across metro Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The city of Atlanta has dozens of places where you can watch the eclipse and they range from college campuses to swanky restaurants.

Here are just a few places where you can watch the solar eclipse on Monday.

Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta

  • 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • First 350 people get free solar eclipse glasses

Atlanta Fulton Public Libraries

  • 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Free glasses while supplies last

Fernbank Science Center

  • 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Filtered telescopes and featured astronomers to describe the phenomenon

Georgia Tech's Kessler Campanile

  • 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Astronomy-themed snacks and LIVE streaming video

Georgia State University (Park Place Plaza)

  • 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Telescopes and LIVE NASA video streams

Roof at Ponce City Market

  • 12:30 p.m. start time
  • Free glasses for the first 300 guests

Of course, there are several other places hosting events but these are just a few. Click here for more!

