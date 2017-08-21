Search to resume on Lake Allatoona for missing swimmer

DNR Game Wardens will resume their search Monday for a man reported missing near Red Top Mountain State Park Beach in Bartow County.

The 21 year-old mam, who has not been identified, was last seen swimming in Lake Allatoona Sunday afternoon.

The search was suspended Sunday night and is expected to resume Monday morning at 7 a.m.

