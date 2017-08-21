Snellville man convicted in rape of 14-year-old girl

A 48-year-old Georgia man will serve 20 years in prison after being convicted of luring a then-14-year-old girl to a hotel for sex two years ago.

Local news outlets report Sergio Michaelangelo Paul was convicted of statutory rape and enticing a child for indecent purposes on Aug. 16 after a two-day trial in Gwinnett County. He was acquitted of two charges of aggravated child molestation.

The girl testified in court that after meeting Paul in August 2015, he convinced her one day to skip school and the two went to a Snellville hotel room. She said she and Paul had sex.

The judge sentenced Paul to 20 years in prison. He'll have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.