Several schools close or delay dismissal for solar eclipse

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Several schools across metro Atlanta will either be closed or delaying dismissal times for students in order to observe the solar eclipse on Monday.

Here is a look at dismissal times for schools that are on the delay:

  • Atlanta Public Schools- 30 minute delay
  • Barrow County- 30 minute delay
  • Bartow County- 30 minute delay
  • Cherokee County Schools- 30 minute delay
  • Clarke County Public Schools- 45 minute delay
  • Clayton County Schools- 45 minute delay
  • Cobb County Schools- 45 minute delay
  • Coweta County- 30 minute delay
  • Dawson County Schools- EARLY RELEASE
  • DeKalb County Schools- 1 hour delay
  • Douglas County- Elementary 3:30 p.m./Middle and High Schools 4:30 p.m.
  • Fanin County Schools- CLOSED on Monday
  • Fayette County Schools- 1 hour delay
  • Forsyth County Schools- 40 minute delay
  • Fulton County Schools- 45 minute delay
  • Gilmer County Schools- 1 hour delay
  • Gordon County Schools- 30 minute delay
  • Griffin-Spalding County Schools- 1 hour and 10 minute delay
  • Gwinnett County Schools- 1 hour delay
  • Habersham County Schools- CLOSED on Monday
  • Hall County Schools- 1 hour delay
  • Henry County Schools- 1 hour delay
  • Marietta City Schools- 15 minute delay
  • Paulding County Schools- 1 hour delay
  • Pickens County Schools- CLOSED for Monday
  • Rabun County Schools- CLOSED on Monday
  • Stephens County Schools- CLOSED on Monday
  • Towns County Schools- CLOSED on Monday
  • Union County Schools- CLOSED for Monday
  • Walton County Schools- 30 minute delay
  • White County Schools- CLOSED of Monday

