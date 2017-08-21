Several schools close or delay dismissal for solar eclipse

Several schools across metro Atlanta will either be closed or delaying dismissal times for students in order to observe the solar eclipse on Monday.

Here is a look at dismissal times for schools that are on the delay:

Atlanta Public Schools- 30 minute delay

Barrow County- 30 minute delay

Bartow County- 30 minute delay

Cherokee County Schools- 30 minute delay

Clarke County Public Schools- 45 minute delay

Clayton County Schools- 45 minute delay

Cobb County Schools- 45 minute delay

Coweta County- 30 minute delay

Dawson County Schools- EARLY RELEASE

DeKalb County Schools- 1 hour delay

Douglas County- Elementary 3:30 p.m./Middle and High Schools 4:30 p.m.

Fanin County Schools- CLOSED on Monday

Fayette County Schools- 1 hour delay

Forsyth County Schools- 40 minute delay

Fulton County Schools- 45 minute delay

Gilmer County Schools- 1 hour delay

Gordon County Schools- 30 minute delay

Griffin-Spalding County Schools- 1 hour and 10 minute delay

Gwinnett County Schools- 1 hour delay

Habersham County Schools- CLOSED on Monday

Hall County Schools- 1 hour delay

Henry County Schools- 1 hour delay

Marietta City Schools- 15 minute delay

Paulding County Schools- 1 hour delay

Pickens County Schools- CLOSED for Monday

Rabun County Schools- CLOSED on Monday

Stephens County Schools- CLOSED on Monday

Towns County Schools- CLOSED on Monday

Union County Schools- CLOSED for Monday

Walton County Schools- 30 minute delay

White County Schools- CLOSED of Monday

