Atlanta couple first LGBT family to be face of high fashion clothing line

What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >
With support from NASA, Google, and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, the Space Science Institute's STAR Net initiative has distributed more than 2 million ISO-compliant safe solar eclipse glasses to more than 6,900 libraries all across the U.S.More >
With support from NASA, Google, and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, the Space Science Institute's STAR Net initiative has distributed more than 2 million ISO-compliant safe solar eclipse glasses to more than 6,900 libraries all across the U.S.More >
Sandy Springs authorities say one person was killed in a two vehicle accident on GA 400, south of Northridge.More >
Sandy Springs authorities say one person was killed in a two vehicle accident on GA 400, south of Northridge.More >
If you haven't gotten your solar eclipse glasses yet, CBS46 has got you covered.More >
If you haven't gotten your solar eclipse glasses yet, CBS46 has got you covered.More >